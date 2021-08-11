Publications

BMCindicates Bryn Mawr College mentee, Mindicates mentees from other institutions

BMCGargiulo AT, BMCJasodanand V, MO’Mara L, Luz S, Bhatnagar S* Grafe LA* (2021) Sex differences in stress-induced sleep deficits. Stress: The International Journal on the Biology of Stress. DOI: 10.1080/10253890.2021.1879788 *Co-senior authors

BMCGargiulo AT, BMCLi X, Grafe LA (2020) Assessment of Stress Effects on Cognitive Flexibility using an Operant Strategy Shifting Paradigm. Journal of Visual Experiments, 159. doi : 10.3791/61228

Grafe LA, MO’Mara LA, MBranch A, MDobkin J, Luz S, Vigderman A, Shingala A, Kubin L, Ross R, Bhatnagar S (2020) Passive Coping Strategies During Repeated Social Defeat Are Associated With Long-Lasting Changes in Sleep in Rats. Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience, 14:6. doi : 10.3389/fnsys.2020.00006

Grafe LA, Bhatnagar S (2020) The contribution of orexins to sex differences in the stress response. Brain Research, 1731:145893. doi : 10.1016/j.brainres.2018.07.026

Grafe LA, MGeng E, Corbett BF, Urban K, Bhatnagar S (2019) Sex- and Stress-Dependent Effects on Dendritic Morphology and Spine Densities in Putative Orexin Neurons. Neuroscience, 418: 266-278. doi : 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2019.08.026

MEacret DE, Grafe LA, Gotter AL, Renger JJ, Winrow CJ, Bhatnagar S (2019) Orexin signaling during social defeat stress influences subsequent social interaction behaviour and recognition memory. Behavioural Brain Research, 356:444-452. doi : 10.1016/j.bbr.2018.05.032

Grafe LA, Bhatnagar S (2018) Orexins & Stress. Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology, 51:132-145. doi : 10.1016/j.yfrne.2018.06.003

Dustrude ET, Caliman IF, Bernabe CF, Grafe LA, Bhatnagar S, Bonaventure P, Johnson PL, Molosh AI, Shekar A (2018). Postsynaptic Orexin 1 Receptor facilitates Central Amygdala Neuron Depolarization via Sodium-Calcium Exchanger. Frontiers in Neuroscience, 12:934. doi : 10.3389/fnins.2018.00934

Grafe LA, MEacret DE, MDobkin J, Bhatnagar S (2018) Reduced orexin system function underlies resilience to repeated social defeat stress. ENeuro, 5(2). doi : 10.1523/ENEURO.0273-17.2018

Grafe LA, MEacret DE, Luz S, Gotter AL, Renger JJ, Winrow CJ, Bhatnagar S (2017) Orexin 2 receptor regulation of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) response to acute and repeated stress. Neuroscience, 348:313–323. doi : 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2017.02.038

Grafe LA, MCornfeld A, Luz S, Valentino R, Bhatnagar S (2017) Orexins Mediate Sex Differences in the Stress Response and in Cognitive Flexibility. Biological Psychiatry, 81:683–692. doi : 10.1016/j.biopsych.2016.10.013

Grafe LA, Flanagan-Cato LM (2016) Differential effects of mineralocorticoid and angiotensin II on incentive and mesolimbic activity. Hormones and Behavior, 79:28–36. doi : 10.1016/j.yhbeh.2015.12.002

Grafe LA, MTakacs AE, Yee DK, Flanagan-Cato LM (2014) The Role of the Hypothalamic Paraventricular Nucleus and the Organum Vasculosum Lateral Terminalis in the Control of Sodium Appetite in Male Rats. Journal of Neuroscience, 34:9249–9260. doi : 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.3979-13.2014

Felgendreger LA, Fluharty SJ, Yee DK, Flanagan-Cato LM (2013) Endogenous angiotensin II-induced p44/p42 mitogen-activated protein kinase activation mediates sodium appetite but not thirst or neurohypophysial secretion in male rats. Journal of Neuroendocrinology, 25:97-106. doi : 10.1111/j.1365-2826.2012.02376.x